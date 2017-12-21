Brewers announce the signing of two pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers officially added a pair of arms to their rotation Thursday morning.

The team announced the signing of pitchers Yovani Gallardo to a 1-year deal and Jhoulys Chacin to a 2-year deal.

Advertisement

For 31-year-old Gallardo, it’s a return to the place he called home for the first eight years of his career before leaving for Texas following the 2014 season. The franchise’s all-time leader in strikeouts, Gallardo has not been the same pitcher he was the last time Brewers fans saw him. After not having a single season where he had an ERA above 4.18 and only one season with a losing record, Gallardo was 11-18 with an ERA north of 5.50 with Seattle and Baltimore the last two seasons.

As for Chacin, he comes to Milwaukee after going 13-10 with a 3.89 ERA in 32 starts for the San Diego Padres. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 29-year-old’s contract is worth roughly $8 million per season.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Arizona on Feb. 14.

Related

Comments

comments