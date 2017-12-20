Wisconsin signs 19 players in Class of 2018

MADISON — The first year of the early signing period for college football got underway Wednesday morning and the University of Wisconsin has taken advantage of it.

Coach Paul Chryst and his staff had 19 known commitments for the Class of 2018 and as of 10 a.m. all of them had signed their national letters of intent. Add in the seven preferred walk-ons that have been announced and the Badgers have added 26 new players to their roster.

The class, as of now, is ranked 34th in the country and seventh in the Big Ten by 247Sports. It’s led by the only 4-star recruit, Lake Zurich (Ill.) linebacker Jack Sanborn, but has plenty of other exciting and explosive players, including Brooklyn (N.Y.) wide receiver Aron Cruichshank, Avon (Ind.) wide receiver Isaac Guerendo and Humble (Texas) cornerback Travian Blaylock.

This year’s collection of talent includes just four players from the state of Wisconsin, including 3-star defensive end Boyd Dietzen. The Kimberly (Wis.) product is the cousin of current Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen.

Perhaps the biggest surprise for 2018 is the influx of talent from Michigan. This year’s team had just two players on it from Wisconsin’s neighbor to the east, but the Badgers signed five kids from the state in this class alone. It headlined by 3-star safety Reggie Pearson Jr., who was the first player to commit in the class.

You can find the entire class – with video highlights – up on UWBadgers.com.

