QB Aaron Rodgers back on injured reserve

The 2017 season has come to an early end for Aaron Rodgers.

Just days after being activated from an eight-week stint on injured reserve for a broken collarbone, the Green Bay Packers placed the quarterback back on IR Tuesday afternoon after they were eliminated from playoff contention Monday night.

“Frankly, it’s what we thought was best for Aaron,” head coach Mike McCarthy said minutes after the announcement. “We felt this was the best decision.”

Rodgers played Sunday in a 31-24 loss to Carolina, but did so knowing his collarbone wasn’t 100 percent healed. With nothing but two meaningless games left — home to Minnesota and at Detroit — on the schedule, the team decided it was best to shut him down.

“With all the factors involved, we felt this was clearly in Aaron Rodgers’ best interest,” McCarthy said. “He’s not happy about. It’s a hard day for him. This is not the way any player wants to see their season come to a conclusion — being on IR.

“We all understand and appreciate and respect his competitive spirit, but we felt, as an organization, this was in his best interest.”

As a corresponding move, Green Bay resigned quarterback Joe Callahan to the active roster. The second-year player had served as Brett Hundley’s backup for much of the season but was cut Saturday to make room for Rodgers.

The team also announced it had released fullback Joe Kerridge from the active roster and quarterback Jerod Evans from the practice squad.

