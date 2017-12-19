Packers eliminated from playoff contention

For the first time since 2008, the Green Bay Packers will not be participating in the playoffs.

On Monday night the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-21 in Tampa Bay, mathematically eliminating the Packers from playoff contention. Tampa Bay kicker Patrick Murray missed a 54-yard field goal as time expired that would have sent the game to overtime.

The Packers lost to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday 31-24, making it possible for the Falcons to eliminate them with any victory the remainder of the season. The loss to Carolina was the first game for quarterback Aaron Rodgers since injuring his collarbone against the Vikings on October 15.

Atlanta can now finish no worse than 9-7 on the season, which would tie them with the Packers if Green Bay wins their remaining two games. Atlanta defeated the Packers 34-23 in the second week of the season, giving them the head-to-head tiebreaker for playoff purposes.

Green Bay hosts the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in week 16 before traveling to Detroit for the season finale in week 17.

