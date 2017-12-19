Bucks beat Cavaliers 119-116

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-116 on Tuesday night to get back in the win column after three consecutive losses.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, including an important and-1 in the final minute of the game to give the Bucks a 5-point cushion. Antetokounmpo also had 13 rebounds and eight assists on the night. Milwaukee also received a strong scoring effort from Eric Bledsoe with 26 points. In total, the Bucks had five players score 15 or more points.

Advertisement

Milwaukee did lead by as many as 20 points during the game, but the Cavaliers were able to erase that lead during the final period, climbing all the way back to take the lead with roughly 4 minutes remaining.

LeBron James led all scorers with 39 points on the evening. He also dished out seven assists for the Cavaliers.

The Bucks more to 16-13 with the win. They will return to action on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets at home.

Related

Comments

comments