Wisconsin to retire Frank Kaminsky’s jersey

MADISON — Frank Kaminsky was the best player on the best team that has ever taken the floor for the University of Wisconsin. For his contributions, the consensus All-American will watch his No. 44 rise to the Kohl Center rafters on Feb. 15 as the Badgers retire his jersey.

The school made the announcement Monday.

“We are thrilled that Frank will be back in the Kohl Center for this special recognition of all that he accomplished as a student-athlete,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a post on the school’s website. “His years with our basketball program were truly special and I am very pleased that we will be able to honor him in this way.”

Kaminsky led Wisconsin to pair of Final Fours, including in 2015 when the Badgers played for the national title. That year, Kaminsky won every major national player of the year award, including the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy.

“When I committed to play at Wisconsin, I had big dreams about what my time on campus would be like,” Kaminsky said in a post on the school’s website. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine having my number hanging in the Kohl Center rafters.

“I’m truly honored by this recognition and I can’t wait to come back to Madison in February. My hope is that my number can serve as a symbol of all the great teammates, coaches and staff members I was lucky enough to be around every day, but also the best fans in the world who supported us during our run. This is truly a dream come true.”

Kaminsky’s number will remain in circulation, according to Wisconsin, but his “name and number will be forever celebrated.”

