Report: Wisconsin linebackers coach to become Oregon State defensive coordinator

Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Tim Tibesar will become the defensive coordinator at Oregon State, as Rivals.com first reported on Sunday.

Oregon State underwent a coaching change midseason when former Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen abruptly resigned. The Beavers hired Jonathan Smith as his replacement on Nov. 29. Smith was previously the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Washington.

Tibesar has been the outside linebackers coach for the Badgers for the past three seasons. He also was named the defensive run game coordinator prior to the 2017 season.

The defensive coordinator position at Wisconsin came open twice during his time in Madison, and he applied both times. The first came after the 2015 season when Dave Aranda left for LSU and the second came last January when Justin Wilcox was hired as the head coach at California. He was passed over both times.

In his time at Wisconsin, Tibesar has seen three of his players selected in the NFL draft in Joe Schobert (Cleveland Browns), T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), and Vince Biegel (Green Bay Packers). Outside linebackers Garrett Dooley and Leon Jacobs may hear their names called this spring in the draft.

This will be Tibesar’s fifth defensive coordinator position. He has previously held the position for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (2011), as well as in the collegiate ranks at Purdue (2012), North Dakota (2004-05), and Kansas (2006-07).

