Grading the Badgers: Quarterback

Quarterbacks are often measured by wins and losses of their team. Whether or not that’s an accurate way to judge that position is certainly up for debate. Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook certainly has piled up the victories in his time as a starter.

That being said, his record of 19-3 as a starter, albeit impressive, doesn’t necessarily portray him properly. Winning games at this level is difficult. Every program in the country would be to have a starting quarterback go 19-3 in his first 22 starts. Even though the wins haven’t always looked pretty, Hornibrook does deserve some credit for the victories.

Twelve straight wins to start the season had never happened for Wisconsin’s football program before this season. Hornibrook started all 12 of those games. While the Badgers were the more talented team in all 12 of the games, not all of the games won were because of Hornibrook. In fact, there were times this season when Wisconsin was able to win despite sub-par play at the quarterback position.

Hornibrook started the season strong in nonconference play. He threw eight touchdowns against a single interception in the games against Utah State, Florida Atlantic, and BYU. The game against BYU was especially impressive, as he finished 18-for-19 passing for 256 yards and four touchdowns. The sole incompletion that day was a pass that certainly could have been caught, too.

Once conference play started, things became more difficult through the air for Hornibrook. He threw an interception in each Big Ten game except for the regular season finale against Minnesota. Three times during the regular season he had games with multiple interceptions, and he tossed a pair of picks in the Big Ten Championship, as well.

Things weren’t all bad for Hornibrook, despite the turnover issues he had plenty of strong performances and timely throws. Those typically came after a mistake, too. Hornibrook’s best quality this season may have been his ability to bounce back after making a mistake. One instance of this that stands out is the second half of the Michigan game.

Hornibrook threw a pass that was intercepted by Michigan linebacker Devin Bush inside Wisconsin territory. The Badgers defense was able to hold the Wolverines to a field goal before Hornibrook put together back-to-back touchdown drives.

The immediate response was arguably Hornibrook’s most impressive drive of the season. The Badgers faced third-and-13 where he found wide receiver A.J. Taylor for 51 yards down the left sideline. That drive culminated when Hornibrook found Taylor in the end zone from 24 yards out on third-and-14 through a tight window. That sequence might have been the best all season for Hornibrook.

GRADE: C+ | Hornibrook did several good things this year for Wisconsin. As previously stated, winning games in the Big Ten is a challenge. To go unbeaten in the regular season, including a nine-game conference slate is a rarity these days. Hornibrook deserves credit for helping the Badgers navigate that path. Moving forward, Hornibrook can certainly improve. He needs to do a better job limiting turnovers for Wisconsin to reach their ceiling as an offense.

