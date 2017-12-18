Davante Adams calls out ‘head hunting’ Thomas Davis

The NFL has come down hard on Thomas Davis for his blindside hit to the head of Davante Adams during Carolina’s 31-24 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers’ linebacker has been suspended for two games as a result of a hit that resulted in the Packers’ wide receiver suffering his second concussion of the season and his third in the last 14 months. Schefter tweeted Davis plans to appeal.

In a statement sent to Davis, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote:

“During an interception return, you took a path toward your opponent who was pursuing the play and delivered a violent and unnecessary blindside block to his head and neck area. You have been previously fined for violations of safety-related rules. Your actions yesterday warrant an escalation of discipline, not only because they were flagrant, but also because your status as a repeat offender.”

Earlier on Monday, Adams took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the hit.

“I’ll never understand it,” Adams wrote in a tweet. “Game is already dangerous enough and we got Pro Bowl players out here head hunting and saying they ‘didn’t mean to harm me.’

“Somebody please explain to me what ‘I wasn’t trying to hurt him’ means when we [were] nowhere near the play and you lead with your head and earhole a defenseless player.

“Look, it’s football, but no room for s*** like that. We supposed to be in this together and look out for one another, not mess with a man’s livelihood and hand out unnecessary concussions. We all got mouths to feed. What if I did that to him and his kids can’t eat?”

Adams was injured following a third quarter interception and didn’t return. It’s the second time this year he’s been knocked out of a game with a concussion, the first coming against Chicago in September on a cheap shot from linebacker Danny Trevathan.

“Not the type to rant, but when you go through this s*** twice in a year, it takes a little toll on you, so excuse me,” Adams concluded.”

Davis responded directly to Adams later Monday morning.

“I understand your frustration and I do apologize for the hit! In no way was I trying to hurt you,” Davis wrote. “My first instinct was turn and make a block. In all sincerity I do apologize. I truly respect you as a player and I made a mistake!”

After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the hit wasn’t needed.

“I think it was an unnecessary hit,” Rodgers said. “It’s unfortunate. If I throw a better ball that situation doesn’t happen. He’s a repeat offender, so I’m sure the league will deal with him according to that.”

Davis was fined $48,620 last month for a hit he delivered in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

