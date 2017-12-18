Bucks assign Jabari Parker to Wisconsin Herd

Jabari Parker is seemingly getting closer to a return.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Monday the forward had been assigned to the Wisconsin Herd, the franchise’s G-League affiliate. They are scheduled to practice in Milwaukee on Monday and Tuesday before taking on Grand Rapids in Oshkosh on Wednesday.

According to Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Parker won’t be playing with the Herd, and that his assignment to the team has more to do with the lack of practice time the Bucks have in their upcoming schedule.

Parker is rehabbing from tearing the ACL in his left knee for a second time last winter. He underwent surgery to repair it on Feb. 14 and all indications are that the franchise plans to give the injury a full year to heal.

Before going down, Parker was starting to find the form that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He was averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists while playing 33.9 minutes per game.

