Packers fall to Panthers 31-24

The Green Bay Packers saw their playoff hopes all but die on Sunday afternoon against Carolina. The Packers, with Aaron Rodgers back on the field for the first time since October, saw their comeback hopes dashed when wide receiver Geronimo Allison’s fumble was recovered by the Panthers with 1:50 left in regulation.

The Packers trailed by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter before Aaron Rodgers found Richard Rodgers for a 24-yard touchdown with 2:43 left in regulation. Green Bay then recovered the subsequent onside kick off the foot of kicker Mason Crosby.

Rodgers was able to collect two first downs before finding Allison on a slant pattern on first-and-15. Allison caught the pass, took two steps and turned up field before he was stripped by Carolina defensive back James Bradberry and the ball was recovered by Mike Adams.

In his return from injured reserve Rodgers was unable to do enough to lead the Packers to a vital victory. He threw for 290 yards, finding the end zone three times on the day, but turned the ball over three times as well.

Wide receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb each found the end zone once on the day to go along with the touchdown catch by Rodgers. Adams did have to leave the game with a concussion after he was the victim of a blindside block from Panthers’ linebacker Thomas Davis following an interception by Rodgers.

The Packers fall to 7-7 on the season and can be eliminated from playoff contention if Atlanta defeats Tampa Bay on Monday night.

