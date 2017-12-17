Bucks fall to Rockets on the road 115-111

The Milwaukee Bucks have now lost three consecutive games after falling to the Houston Rockets 115-111 on Saturday night in Houston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a team-high 28 points and Khris Middleton added in 23 for the Bucks. James Harden had 31 points for Houston and Chris Paul had 25. In total, the Rockets had six players reach double-figures in scoring in Houston’s 13th consecutive win.

Milwaukee trailed by 11 points with under six minutes remaining before being able to cut the lead down to four late, but they couldn’t break through to finish the game off.

The Bucks return home on Tuesday to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time this season.

