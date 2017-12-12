Wisconsin graduate assistant named East Central University head coach

MADISON — Wisconsin graduate assistant Al Johnson has been named the head coach at East Central University, the school has announced.

Johnson was in his second year as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin during the 2017 season. He helped out offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph with offensive line duties during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Johnson was a stand-out offensive lineman for Wisconsin from 2000-2002. He was a three-year starter and was named All-Big Ten as an honorable mention for the 2000 and 2001 seasons. He was named to the All-Big Ten second team for the 2002 season. Johnson was then selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

East Central University is a Division II institution located in Ada, Okla.

