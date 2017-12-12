QB Aaron Rodgers medically cleared to return for the Packers

He’s back.

Less than two months after breaking his collarbone against the Minnesota Vikings, Aaron Rodgers announced Tuesday night on Instagram that he has been cleared medically to return and will suit up when the Green Bay Packers play at Carolina this Sunday.

Advertisement

“It’s been a long road from that day to this, but I’m happy to say I’ve been medically cleared to return,” Rodgers wrote. “Thanks for all the love, support, prayers, and well wishes over the past eight weeks and a big thank you to [team doctor] Dr. (Pat) McKenzie and our incredible training staff.”

Green Bay was 4-1 when Rodgers got hurt in October, lost the game he got injured in and have gone 3-4 with Brett Hundley as the starting quarterback. Now, sitting at 7-6, the Packers must win out to make the playoffs, though even that won’t guarantee them a spot. Still, the chances they put themselves in that position by beating the Panthers, the Vikings and then the Detroit Lions are much better now that Rodgers has returned.





Related

Comments

comments