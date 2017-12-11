Wisconsin puts 5 on AP All-American teams

For the second time ever, Wisconsin had five players earn some form of All-American recognition from the Associated Press.

Considered the most prestigious All-American team, the AP selected linebacker T.J. Edwards to the first team, running back Jonathan Taylor and tight end Troy Fumagalli to the second team and guard Beau Benzschawel and tackle David Edwards to the third team.

Edwards becomes the first defensive player from Wisconsin since Erasmus James in 2004 to earn first-team honors. He finished the regular season second on the team in tackles with 75, including 11 tackles for loss. He added two sacks and tied for the team lead in interceptions with four.

Earning second-team honors, Taylor joins Ron Dayne as the only true freshman running backs from Wisconsin to be named to any team by the AP. With one game to play, Taylor has rushed for 1,883 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, Fumagalli earns second-team recognition from the AP after leading Wisconsin with 43 catches for 516 yards.

Benzschawel and Edwards started all 13 games at right guard and right tackle, respectively, for the Big Ten West Champions. They helped Wisconsin produce the second-best rushing attack in the conference at 229 yards per game.

The Badgers will take on Miami on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl.

