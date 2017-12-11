Wisconsin posts assistant coach position

MADISON — Wisconsin is looking for a new assistant football coach.

In reaction to the NCAA voting to allow a 10th on-field assistant coach as of early January, the Badgers posted the opening on the university’s job site Dec. 7. Applicants must have their resume in by Dec. 14, with an anticipated start date of Jan. 9, 2018.

Advertisement

It’s unclear how the Badgers will use the extra spot. Coach Paul Chryst said Friday that other coaches he’s spoken with have said they are using it to hire a special teams coach, but Wisconsin already has one with Chris Haering.

One possibility, and probably the most likely addition, would be the promotion of Jon Budmayr. The former Wisconsin quarterback served as a graduate assistant his first year with Chryst in Madison, and then spent the past two seasons as a quality control coach. During that time, he’s almost been considered UW’s quarterbacks coach, even helping with recruiting at different points.

Wisconsin could also look to split up the secondary duties. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has overseen the entire unit the last two years, but former UW defensive back Antonio Fenelus, a quality control coach this season, has worked pretty heavily with the cornerbacks and could elevated to that full-time role.

“It goes back to, how do you get the best group of people. And then how do [you] divide and use everyone’s strengths,” Chryst said.

Related

Comments

comments