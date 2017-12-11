Wisconsin loses guard Kobe King for the season

MADISON — The bad news keeps coming for the Wisconsin basketball team.

On the same day guard D’Mitrik Trice was to undergo surgery on his foot that will keep him out indefinitely, Wisconsin announced Monday that freshman guard Kobe King will have season-ending knee surgery.

King injured his left knee during practice on Friday. After not being present during the first half of Saturday’s game against Marquette, the La Crosse native sat behind the bench during the second half of that loss.

“I’m disappointed that I’m not able to finish the season with my teammates,” King said in a tweet sent by UW. “But following my surgery, I plan to attack my rehab as aggressively as possible & come back stronger than ever. While I’m out, I look forward to watching our team continue to grow this season”

A prized recruit in the 2017 class, King was averaging 5.2 points and 1.4 rebounds for the Badgers over the first 10 games of the season. King is eligible to apply for a medical hardship waiver after the season. If granted, he would still have four years of eligibility remaining.

“I feel awful for D’Mitrik and Kobe,” coach Greg Gard said in a tweet sent by UW. “Fortunately, there is a silver lining that we were right under the minimum number of games to apply for a (medical hardship).”

The loss of King, combined with the uncertainty around Trice, is a significant hit for a team that was struggling to find its way even with that duo on the floor. As of now, the only true guards Wisconsin has coming off its bench are junior T.J. Sclundt, who played a career-high 13 minutes against Marquette, and true freshman walk-on Walt McGrory, who was expected to redshirt this season.

The Badgers are just 4-7 on the year, a mark that has them at three games under .500 for the first time since 2001. They’ll host Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

