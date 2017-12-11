Packers: The playing status of Aaron Rodgers is in the hands of the team doctor

Whether Aaron Rodgers sees the field this week against Carolina is in the hands of team doctor Pat McKenzie. That was the word from Packers coach Mike McCarthy Monday afternoon when asked about his franchise quarterback that has missed the last seven games due to a broken collarbone.

“There were a number of scans [and] testing that went on [Monday] morning,” McCarthy told reporters. “It is now in the evaluation stage. Dr. McKenzie is reviewing it. There’s a number of medical opinions that will be involved in the decision. At this time, I do not have a clean decision for you.”

Advertisement

Rodgers was injured against the Minnesota Vikings in the middle of October, had surgery Oct. 20 and then returned to practice less than two weeks ago.

“Obviously, in his mind, he’s ready to go,” McCarthy said of Rodgers. “If you’ve watched him practice, and the conversations with him, but this is a medical decision.”

McCarthy said game-planning for the Panthers started last week, but admitted a decision on the availability of Rodgers is needed sooner rather than later.

“It’s in the evaluation process. I don’t have an answer for you,” McCarthy said when pressed for timetable. “I’d like to know as soon as possible. Frankly, it’d be best for Aaron to know as soon as possible. He’s the one that has to get ready.”

The message from the team — and Rodgers — all along has been he’ll play when the bone is healed, something they wouldn’t know for sure until Monday. But even with the situation the team is in — sitting at 7-6 and in the thick of the NFC Wild Card chase — this won’t be a play at all costs endeavor for Rodgers.

“At the end of the day, the organization is focused on doing what’s in the best interest of Aaron Rodgers’ health,” McCarthy said.

Related

Comments

comments