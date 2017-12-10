Final Hits: Packers 27, Browns 21

CLEVELAND – The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 27-21 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns on the road Sunday afternoon. The Packers rallied from a 21-7 deficit at the start fourth quarter to force overtime and were eventually able to win on a 25-yard touchdown catch from wide receiver Davante Adams.

19 final hits for quarterback Brett Hundley’s long run of 19 yards against the Cleveland Browns in Sunday’s win.

1. The Packers were the aggressors early in the game. On the first drive, they faced punting situations twice. On the first fourth down of the drive head coach Mike McCarthy called for a fake punt. Jermaine Whitehead lined up as a personal protector for punter Justin Vogel. Whitehead received the direct-snap and rushed around the left edge for a 7-yard gain picking up the first down. Later, on that same drive the team saw fourth down again, this time only needing a single yard. McCarthy kept the offense on the field and saw Hundley complete a pass to receiver Randall Cobb for a gain of eight.

2. That drive ended in a touchdown and a Packers lead. Green Bay looked like a team that was competing for a playoff spot at that time. The Browns looked like a team that was in disarray and searching for their first win. That’s exactly what they are.

3. Things swiftly changed as the Packers allowed Cleveland to march down the field on a 7-play, 84-yard touchdown drive that culminated on an 18-yard touchdown reception by Cleveland wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon, a tremendous athlete who has spent much of his NFL career in the news for the wrong reasons off the field, made a terrific finger-tip catch in the end zone. It was the first time he had scored since December 15, 2013, and the first time he had played in a regular season home game in Cleveland since the 2014 season. On the first drive, Gordon looked like he was going to be a thorn in Green Bay’s side all day. He had two grabs for 56 yards and the score. The rest of the day he only had one more catch for 13 yards.

4. After a promising first drive, Green Bay was unable to generate much momentum on the offensive end until the fourth quarter. The Packers looked like a team that was unprepared for the Browns. They certainly didn’t look like a playoff contender. The Browns looked like the team that was playing for something more than just their first win.

5. For the first three quarters on Sunday the Browns were the better team. The fourth quarter and overtime were dominated by the Packers. It often doesn’t matter how a team is able to come through with a victory. The only thing that matters is a notch in the win column at the end of the day. There might not be a better way to classify this victory for Green Bay.

6. “We are like a zombie, we refuse to go down,” offensive lineman David Bakhtiari said following the win. “That’s a nice characteristic you want from a team when physically the injuries are piling up. I don’t know what percentage [chance of winning] we’ve had with back-to-back overtime games and having two walk-offs. It’s definitely a momentum builder.”

7. The Packers found themselves needing two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Hundley stepped up leading them on a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended on a Jamaal Williams touchdown and also a 7-play, 25-yard touchdown drive setup by a 65-yard punt return by wide receiver Trevor Davis. Hundley dropped in a well-placed ball to Adams with 17 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

8. The Browns won the coin-toss to start the overtime period. They elected to receive with a touchdown winning the game, that’s how teams typically start the period. Cleveland faced a third down and short, but opted to throw the ball.

9. Kizer was searching for Gordon on a slant route on the Green Bay sideline but he was unable to get open. It was a similar play as the one Gordon had caught earlier for a 13-yard gain on a third down in the first half.

10. Kizer was pressured, ended up rolling to his left, and heaved the ball up under duress caused by Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews. Kizer’s pass eventually ended up in the hands of Green Bay defensive back Josh Jones.

11. That was the first career interception for Jones, which could not have come at a better time. The play looked similar to a Hail Mary in the end zone at the end of a half or to finish a game, only this scrum took place at Cleveland’s 42-yard line.

12. Green Bay was already near field goal range when they took possession of the ball, and that would have won the game. Hundley was able to move them closer before hitting Adams on a quick screen on the left sideline. Adams broke one tackle before out-racing the Cleveland secondary to the pylon.

13. Adams never stopped running. He went in the tunnel in the southwest corner of the stadium straight into the Packers locker room.

14. This is the second overtime win for Hundley as quarterback. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has only won once in overtime in his career, earlier this season against Cincinnati. That’s a bit of a statistical oddity.

15. Speaking of Rodgers, he’s eligible to return from injured reserve next Sunday when the Packers take on the Carolina Panthers on the road. With the Packers keeping themselves in the playoff race this week with the win over the Browns, they might get one of the most important players in the NFL back next week.

16. With the win, Green Bay moves to 7-6 on the season. They’ve now won two straight and travel to Carolina next weekend. The Packers have been in playoff-mode for the past two weeks, and that’s only going to intensify.

17. The Browns fall to 0-13. Cleveland becomes the first team in NFL history to open up back-to-back seasons with 13 consecutive losses.

18. “We love Aaron Rodgers,” McCarthy said following the game. “But I will not answer any questions about him today.”

19. The questions will be answered soon enough about whether Rodgers will make a return to the lineup against the Panthers. For now, the Packers kept their season alive allowing that question to persist.

