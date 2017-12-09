Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63: Last word

MADISON — Marquette got 47 points combined from guards Markus Howard and Andrew Rowsey on its way to a dominating 82-63 victory over a shorthanded Wisconsin team on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Rowsey

Saddled with foul trouble in the first half, the senior had 18 of his 24 points after the break. When the Badgers had trimmed the lead to 6 with 15:54 left, Rowsey went on a personal 8-2 run to push it back to double digits. Wisconsin had zero answer for Rowsey.

The good: Brad Davison

The freshman seems to play his best when the rest of the team is struggling and that was again the case on Saturday. Playing with a brace protecting an injured left shoulder, Davison scored a career-high 20 points, 11 of which came from the free throw line, and continued to throw his body around like he has all year. He played a team-high 38 minutes and was a driving force in keeping Wisconsin within striking distance until the final 10 minutes.

The not so good: Injuries

The injuries didn’t happen during the game, but they were certainly evident during it. Wisconsin learned late Friday morning that starting guard D’Mitrik Trice would be out indefinitely to undergo foot surgery, and then found out late Friday night that guard Kobe King will miss significant time with a knee injury. It left the Badgers without two key perimeter defenders on Saturday and leaves them extremely thin in the backcourt moving forward.

Stat of the game: 14 of 22

That was Marquette’s day from beyond the arc. It included Sam Hauser hitting 4 of 5 and Rowsey going 5 of 6. More than a couple of those were uncontested as the Badgers defense really struggled to close out on shooters.

What they said:

Ethan Happ was asked how the team can turn the season around:

“Stay together. That’s the biggest thing. We’ve had struggles my first two years playing here. That’s what we did. We just stayed together and kept fighting. Didn’t hang up the shoes. We’re going to keep doing that and keep playing.”

In Case You Missed It:

— T.J. Schlundt played a career-high 13 minutes, hitting the only 3-pointer he took. His father, Terrell, played for Marquette.

— Wisconsin honored six football players during a break in play, including running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker T.J. Edwards.

— Most of the 2018 recruiting class for the Wisconsin football team was in attendance at the game as many took their official visit to Madison this weekend.

— Wisconsin’s top basketball target in 2020, forward Jalen Johnson (Sun Prairie, Wis.), attended the game.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (4-7) welcomes Western Kentucky (6-2) to the Kohl Center on Wednesday.

