Packers TE Lance Kendricks cited for possession

Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks has been cited for drug possession.

As first reported by PackersNews.com, the former Wisconsin star was pulled over Sept. 2 but received only a warning for speeding. The potential for charges for possession of marijuana was forwarded to the Outagamie County district attorney’s office for further action. The citation, which carries a fine of $326.50, was filed on Tuesday.

Advertisement

No one was aware that Kendricks had been pulled over until TMZ released the dash cam video from the officer’s patrol car in late November. It included Kendricks admitting he had marijuana in his vehicle, but the officer did not cite him for it on the spot.

“It was a really friendly officer,” Kendricks said of why he wasn’t cited. “She was nice enough to tell me I was going 81 in a 70 (mile per hour zone), and she let me go home. That’s what the video showed.”

Kendricks is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18, 2018, though he can just pay the fine without appearing. It’s unclear if the citation will result in some sort of discipline from the NFL.

Related

Comments

comments