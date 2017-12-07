Bucks beat Pistons 104-100

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their three game winning streak snapped against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Wednesday night they got back in the win column with a 104-100 victory over the Detroit Pistons at home.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpko was the leading scorer for the Bucks with 25 points to go with 10 rebounds. Most nights Antetokounmpo hasn’t gotten the necessary help from teammates, but against Detroit that wasn’t the case. Guard Eric Bledsoe scored 22 points and forward Khris Middleton added in 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

The Bucks held a 60-51 lead at halftime, but squandered that in the third quarter where Detroit outscored them 25-16 to tie the game heading into the final quarter. The Pistons did have the game’s leading scorer in Andre Drummond. He had 27 points and 20 rebounds on the night.

Milwaukee jumped back out in front to start the fourth quarter thanks to a 14-1 run. Detroit staged another comeback, pulling the game as close as 97-94 following a Reggie Jackson jump-shot, but Milwaukee withstood the run and was able to hang on for the win.

The win moves Milwaukee to 13-10 on the season. The Pistons have now lost four games in a row and are 14-10 overall.

The Bucks are back in action on Friday night when the Dallas Mavericks come to Milwaukee. Tip-off is at 7PM.

