Badgers fall to Temple 59-55

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Temple Owls 59-55 on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. The Badgers had plenty of opportunities in the back-and-forth contest, but were ultimately unable to finish down the stretch.

Forward Ethan Happ had 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the loss for Wisconsin. He was 11-of-19 from the floor on the night. Happ was the only player for Wisconsin to reach double-figures on the night.

Temple was able to seal the game thanks to two Shizz Alston Jr. free throws with 6.0 seconds left to push the lead to four points. On the previous possession Wisconsin attempted to take the lead on a Kobe King step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key that bounced off the iron. Alston Jr. finished the night with 22 points for Temple.

Wisconsin falls to 4-6 on the season with the loss and finish their Pennsylvania road trip 1-1 after defeating Penn State on Monday night. The Badgers have lost 6-of-8 since they started off the season 2-0. The Badgers return home for a matchup with in-state for Marquette on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center. Tip-off is at 11AM.

