Wisconsin tops Penn State 64-63

The Wisconsin Badgers earned their first win of the Big Ten season against Penn State on Monday night 64-63.

Forward Khalil Iverson led the way for Wisconsin with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Freshman Nate Reuvers added in 11 points off the bench, and Ethan Happ had nine points and 10 rebounds on the night.

Penn State had an opportunity to win the game on the final possession but Tony Carr’s 3-pointer glanced off the side of the rim with under five seconds remaining. A jump ball was then forced by Wisconsin guard Aleem Ford with less than a second remains. The possession arrow pointed towards the Badgers and they were able to escape with a win.

Wisconsin led by 15 points with just under 10 minutes remaining before the Nittany Lions went on a 21-9 run that narrowed Wisconsin’s lead to 60-57. The Badgers were able to close things out thanks in part to D’Mitrik Trice knocking down all four free throws he attempted down the stretch.

Wisconsin moves to 4-5 on the season. They’re in action next on Wednesday on the road against Temple.

