Milwaukee falls to Boston 111-100

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their three-game winning streak snapped by the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, and rookie Jason Tatum combined for 69 points as the Celtics beat the Bucks 111-100 in Boston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 40 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in the loss. Milwaukee had four starters in double-figures in scoring, but their bench was outscored by Boston’s 24-12.

Guard Eric Bledsoe had 18 points in the loss and forward Khris Middleton had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Irving led the way for the Celtics, he finished the night with 32 points on 13-of-24 from the floor. Horford nearly had a triple-double, totaling 20 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists for Boston.

The Celtics have now won five of their last six games and improve to an NBA-best 21-4 on the season. Milwaukee drops to 12-10 overall with the loss.

The Bucks return to action Wednesday night when the Detroit Pistons make their final regular season appearance at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

