Report: Wisconsin expected to head to Orange Bowl

MADISON – Wisconsin’s playoff hopes were dashed on Saturday night with their 27-21 to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. The loss knocked the Badgers to No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

The Big Ten was left out of the College Football Playoff as Ohio State finished as the first team out, at No. 5.

The playoff matchups are set as No. 1 Clemson will take on No. 4 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and No. 2 Oklahoma will take on No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl. Both games will take place on New Year’s Day.

As for Wisconsin, they’re expected to head to the Orange Bowl on December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, per Brett McMurphy.

The University of Miami is the expected opponent for the Badgers. The Hurricanes finished the season 10-2 after their 38-3 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship on Saturday night.

