Packers beat Tampa Bay in overtime

The Green Bay Packers snapped their two-game losing skid Sunday with a 26-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field.

The win pushes the Packers to 6-6 on the season and keeps their playoff hopes alive for the time being.

Advertisement

Green Bay led 17-10 at the half, but gave up 10 straight points in the second half before rallying to tie the game on a 22-yard field goal by kicker Mason Crosby with 2:01 remaining in regulation. The Packers then forced Tampa Bay to punt before going three-and-out at the end of regulation.

The Packers won the coin toss to start overtime and received the ball. They proceeded to go on a 72-yard touchdown drive, culminating on a 20-yard touchdown run from running back Aaron Jones on his only carry of the day.

Quarterback Brett Hundley threw for only 84 yards on the day, the fewest in a Packers win since the 1994 season. Green Bay did rush for 199 yards on 29 carries. Hundley had 66 yards on the ground, Jones had 20, and rookie Jamaal Williams had 113 yards.

Green Bay’s defense was able to reach Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston seven times on the day, one sack shy of the team record for a single game.

The Packers return to action next weekend in Cleveland against the Browns.

Related

Comments

comments