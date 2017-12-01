Current, former Badgers respond to Tim Tebow slamming Wisconsin

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow came down hard on Wisconsin Friday morning, saying that even if the Badgers were to beat Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, they don’t deserve to be in the College Football Playoff.

“I’m saying they are not one of the four best teams,” Tebow said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “If you’re telling me that it’s the four best teams, then it can’t be who’s most deserving or undefeated. It has to be the four best teams. And you and me both know if right here [in Atlanta], Alabama played Wisconsin, they would probably beat the brakes off of them.

“So when you say the four best teams, don’t say undefeated, don’t say deserving, don’t say strength of schedule, don’t say strength of record, because it’s not the four best. You look at film, and [Wisconsin is] not one of the four best teams.”

The strong comments from the former Florida Gators quarterback brought strong responses from current and former Badgers. Here’s a little sampling of what was being said on social media.

