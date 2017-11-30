Troy Fumagalli named Big Ten Tight End of the Year

MADISON – Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli has been named the Big Ten Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year, the conference announced.

Fumagalli has played in 11 games this season, accumulating 38 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns. In his career, he’s caught 127 passes for 1,551 yards and seven touchdowns.

Fumagalli, an Aurora, Ill. native was also named as an All-Big Ten honoree this week as well. He was named to the first-team by the coaches and the second-team by the media. Fumagalli started his career at Wisconsin as a walk-on and was placed on scholarship prior to the beginning of the 2015 season.

Fumagalli is the second Badger to win the award, joining Jacob Pedersen in 2012.

