Paul Chryst named Big Ten Coach of the Year

MADISON – Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst was named the Big Ten Dave McClain / Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year, the conference announced.

Chryst led Wisconsin to the program’s first ever 12-0 regular season en route to a Big Ten West Championship and a berth in the Big Ten Championship on December 2 in Indianapolis.

Chryst is a repeat winner, having win the award as voted on by the coaches in 2016. Penn State’s James Franklin won the media vote that season. This is the fifth time Wisconsin’s head coach has won the award.

Since taking over the program prior to the 2015 season, Chryst has a record of 33-6. Chryst has a career record of 52-25 as a head coach including his three-year run at Pitt.

Chryst joins Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez as the only coaches to win the award multiple times in Wisconsin history. Bret Bielema won the award in the 2006 season.

