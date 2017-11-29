Wisconsin Badgers land eight to All-Big Ten Offense

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers have three consensus All-Big Ten offensive players on their roster. Running back Jonathan Taylor, tackle Michael Deiter, and guard Beau Benzschawel were all named to the first-team by both the coaches and media, the conference announced.

Tight end Troy Fumagalli was named to the first-team by the coaches and to the second-team by the media. Tackle David Edwards has been named to the second-team by both the coaches and the media. Center Tyler Biadsz was named to the consensus third-team.

The Badgers also had two players named as consensus honorable mentions in quarterback Alex Hornibrook and wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

The Big Ten will announce the individual awards on Thursday.

Below are the full 2017 All-Big Ten Football Offensive Teams:

