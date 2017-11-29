Milwaukee Bucks beat Kings 112-87

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to collect their second win on the team’s current west coast road trip 112-87 over the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night. The win boosts them back above the .500 mark, at 10-9 on the season.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 32 points on a very efficient 11-of-16 shooting from the field. This was Antetokounmpo’s eighth game of 30 or more points. Guard Eric Bledsoe chipped in 21 points in the win on seven-of-10 from the floor. Forward Khris Middleton also reached double-figures, scoring 12 points for Milwaukee.

Defensively, the Bucks were stout, holding the Kings to 40.3% shooting from the floor, including a 29.4% mark from three-point range.

Milwaukee wraps up a four-game west coast trip on Thursday night in Portland against the Trailblazers. The team will then return home for a rematch with Sacramento on Saturday in Milwaukee.

