College Football Playoff rankings; Week 5

MADISON — The College Football Playoff Committee released their fifth set of rankings on Tuesday night. The Wisconsin Badgers moved up to No. 4. This is the first time the Badgers have been inside the top four this season.
Wisconsin’s opponent in the Big Ten Championship this weekend, Ohio State, came in at No. 8. A Wisconsin win Saturday night would most likely give them a berth in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
The rest of the top 25 is as follows:
1. Clemson
2. Auburn
3. Oklahoma
4. Wisconsin
5. Alabama
6. Georgia
7. Miami
8. Ohio State
9. Penn State
10. USC
11. TCU
12. Stanford
13. Washington
14. Central Florida
15. Notre Dame
16. Michigan State
17. LSU
18. Washington State
19. Oklahoma State
20. Memphis
21. Northwestern
22. Virginia Tech
23. Mississippi State
24. NC State
25. Fresno State