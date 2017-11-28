College Football Playoff rankings; Week 5

MADISON — The College Football Playoff Committee released their fifth set of rankings on Tuesday night. The Wisconsin Badgers moved up to No. 4. This is the first time the Badgers have been inside the top four this season.

Wisconsin’s opponent in the Big Ten Championship this weekend, Ohio State, came in at No. 8. A Wisconsin win Saturday night would most likely give them a berth in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

The rest of the top 25 is as follows:

1. Clemson

2. Auburn

3. Oklahoma

4. Wisconsin

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Miami

8. Ohio State

9. Penn State

10. USC

11. TCU

12. Stanford

13. Washington

14. Central Florida

15. Notre Dame

16. Michigan State

17. LSU

18. Washington State

19. Oklahoma State

20. Memphis

21. Northwestern

22. Virginia Tech

23. Mississippi State

24. NC State

25. Fresno State

