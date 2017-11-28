Badgers fall to Virginia 49-37

CHARLOTTLESVILLE | The Wisconsin men’s basketball team lost their fourth game in the past week on Monday night 49-37 to the Virginia Cavaliers. It was the team’s first road game of the year, and also their fourth game against a ranked opponent. They’re still winless when playing a ranked team.

The Cavaliers improve to 7-0 with the win. Guard Kyle Guy led the way for Virginia with 17 points on the night and guard Devon Hall added in 16 points as well to push Virginia to victory.

Wisconsin struggled offensively, shooting 31.3% (15-48) from the floor on the night. Forward Ethan Happ was the leading scorer for Wisconsin with 14 points. Guard D’Mitrik Trice was the only other Badger to reach double-figures, he had 10 points.

Freshman guard Brad Davison suffered an injury to his shoulder during the game for the second time this season. He injured his shoulder against Baylor last week but returned to the game. Davison injured the same shoulder during the second half against the Cavaliers, and he did return to the game. He finished with five points on the night.

Wisconsin is back in action on Saturday afternoon when they open up Big Ten play against Ohio State at the Kohl Center.

