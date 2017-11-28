2017 All-Big Ten Defense filled with Badgers

MADISON — The 2017 All-Big Ten Football Defensive teams were announced on Tuesday and the Wisconsin Badgers were well represented.

Wisconsin had eight players in total named to the team voted on by the coaches, as well as five more honorable mentions. The team voted on by the media was also filled with Badgers, as seven players were named to it, with an additional six named as honorable mentions.

Advertisement

Linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive back Nick Nelson were the two Badgers named to the first-team by both the media and the coaches. Defensive lineman Alec James and kicker Rafael Gaglianone were both consensus second-teamers. Safety D’Cota Dixon was named to the first-team by the coaches and the third-team by the media, defensive lineman Conor Sheehy was named to the second and third teams, respectively, as was linebacker Garret Dooley. Defensive back Derrick Tindal was also named to the third-team by the coaches.

Below are the full 2017 All-Big Ten Defense teams:

The conference will announce the 2017 All-Big Ten Offense teams on Wednesday, and the individual awards on Thursday.

Related

Comments

comments