Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

MADISON – Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor was honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the eighth time this season, the conference announced Monday.

Taylor’s eighth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award gives him most all-time in the Big Ten. He was tied with Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, who won the award seven times in 2014. Taylor has now won the honor four weeks in a row and seven of the last eight weeks. The sole week during that stretch he did not win the award was against Illinois when he only played in the first half due to an ankle injury.

Taylor earned this award with 149 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries against Minnesota. It was the ninth time he has crossed the 100-yard mark in a game this season. He currently leads the Big Ten in rushing yards with 1,806 through 12 games. Taylor also has 13 rushing touchdowns for Wisconsin.

His mark of 1,806 yards is also the third most in FBS history for a freshman He sits behind only Adrian Peterson (Oklahoma, 2004) who had 1,925 yards and Wisconsin great Ron Dayne who finished with 2,109 yards in 1996.

The Badgers will travel to Indianapolis to take on Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday night at 7PM.

