Wisconsin’s Brad Davison named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

MADISON — Wisconsin guar Brad Davison was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week for the third week of the season, the conference announced on Monday. Davison shares the honor with Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Badgers played three games in the third week, going 1-2, but Davison averaged 15 points, 2.3 rebounds, and two steals per game. He came off the bench against No. 22 Baylor in the Hall of Fame Classic and scored 15 points. Following that game he was moved into the starting lineup for the following two contests.

Advertisement

In his first career start against UCLA he scored 14 points and added in a pair of rebounds and steals. The third game saw him post a career-high 19 points on seven-of-eight shooting against UW-Milwaukee.

This is the first time in Davison’s career he has been honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The last Wisconsin basketball player to earn the honor was forward Ethan Haps on February 1, 2016.

Related

Comments

comments