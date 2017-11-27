Packers lose heartbreaker to Steelers 31-28

PITTSBURGH — The Green Bay Packers lost their second consecutive game on Sunday night. They fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 at Heinz Field.

The Packers were able to tie the game with 2:02 remaining on a Jamaal Williams four-yard touchdown run, but the Steelers were able to go down the field and Chris Boswell kicked a career-high 53-yard field goal as time expired to win the game.

Green Bay did see an improvement out of quarterback Brett Hundley. He went 17-of-26 through the air for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Hundley’s performance against Pittsburgh was his best since he took over as the starting quarterback when Aaron Rodgers was placed on injured reserve with a broken collarbone.

Defensively the Packers struggled to stop the Pittsburgh offense. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns on the night, although he was intercepted twice. Wide receiver Antonio Brown had 169 yards receiving and two touchdowns on ten catches. Running back Le’Veon Bell had 95 yards rushing on 20 carries as well as 12 catches and 88 yards receiving.

The loss drops the Packers to 5-6 on the season. They return home to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

