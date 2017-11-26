WATCH: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers takes part in a throwing session

Aaron Rodgers is apparently getting healthy.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback took part in a throwing session prior to Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the first time, at least in public, that Rodgers was seen throwing a football since breaking his right collarbone against Minnesota on Oct. 15.

Advertisement

Rodgers underwent surgery to repair his broken collarbone on Oct. 19. ESPN’s Adam Shefter reported that the two-time MVP could start throwing in six weeks, so he seems to be slightly ahead in his recovery.

Because Rodgers is on injured reserve, the earliest he could return would be Week 15 against Carolina. That’s three weeks from Sunday.

It remains to be seen if the Packers will still be in playoff contention when Rodgers becomes available. They are 5-5 heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers and are coming off being shut out for the first time since 2006.

Related

Comments

comments