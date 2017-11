MINNEAPOLIS — Wisconsin stayed unbeaten and pushed its winning streak against Minnesota to 14 on Saturday with a 31-0 victory at TCF Bank Stadium. It moved the Badgers to 12-0 on the year and likely a win in the Big Ten title game against Ohio State away from a berth in the College Football Playoff.

A number of current and former Badgers took to social media to celebrate the whipping Wisconsin put on Minnesota. Here’s a little bit of what they were saying:

