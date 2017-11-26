Bucks fall to Jazz 121-108

SALT LAKE CITY — The Milwaukee Bucks dropped the second game of their four game west coast swing to the Utah Jazz 121-108 on Saturday night. Milwaukee falls to 9-9 on the season with the loss.

The Bucks got another strong offensive night out of forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as he finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Eric Bledsoe added in 18 points and a team-high seven assists. Off the bench, guards Malcolm Brogdon and Tony Snell each had efficient nights, scoring 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Advertisement

Defensively, however, the team struggled throughout the night. Utah knocked down 18 three-pointers, including three players hitting three or more shots from deep. Rookie Donovan Mitchell led the way for Utah. He had 24 points, thanks in part to hitting six three-pointers on the evening. Forward Joe Ingles chipped in 15 points, with all five of his baskets coming from long-distance. Utah also got 21 points out of Rodney Hood off the bench. It total, Milwaukee allowed the Jazz to shoot 56.8% from the floor on the night.

The Bucks return to action on Tuesday night in Sacramento against the Kings for their third game of this four game west coast trip.

Related

Comments

comments