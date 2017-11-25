Wisconsin 71, UW-Milwaukee 49: Last shots

MADISON – The University of Wisconsin was able to get back on the winning ways Friday night at home with a 71-49 victory over in-state for UW-Milwaukee. The Badgers were tested early on, needing a 7-2 run to take a 28-23 advantage at halftime, but were able to dominate the second half.

Here are 14 last shots for freshman Nate Reuvers’ 14 minutes played in his collegiate debut:

1. That’s right. Reuvers had his redshirt burned on Friday night against the Panthers. After not appearing in the team’s first five games he checked in with 14:31 left in the first half. Reuvers finished the night without scoring, but did have six rebounds, two assists, and drew a charge. He also committed four fouls on the night.

2. “It’s been weeks in the process,” head coach Greg Gard said about the decision to burn Reuvers’ redshirt. “I think we’ve evaluated as we went through the first three, four, five games. I wanted to see us against different competition. Obviously, Xavier, Baylor, and UCLA presented different things that we hadn’t seen earlier, and also watching his evolution. I thought he had a terrific summer. I thought he was really good in Australia and New Zealand. Then I thought he kind of hit a wall in September and October. I don’t know if starting school, or having more on his plate, he kind of dissipated or disappeared. Then I thought in November here he’s really come on and started really practicing well. “

3. “It was a great experience to play for my first time,” Reuvers said after the game. “I’ve just been working in practice and just always try to be ready for this moment. Once you get into the game all those nerves go away.”

4. Reuvers was on the floor for 14 minutes in his collegiate debut. It seemed like that took away from the time that forward Andy Van Vliet spent on the floor. He finished with two points and a rebound in five minutes played.

5. That will be an interesting situation to watch moving forward. Gard mentioned after the game that he wasn’t going to play burn Reuvers’ redshirt to only play him sparingly. It would be surprising if he were not part of the rotation moving forward.

6. “They talked to me, and they said some things. They kind of gave me the option to play or not. They thought in an ideal world it would be good for me to redshirt but they thought that I could help contribute to this team this year and I thought that I’m ready to play and step into a role. That’s why I’m playing,” Reuvers said about the process of getting on to the floor.

7. Reuvers wasn’t the only freshman worth noting from Friday night. Brad Davison continues to build on his strong start to the season. For the first time on the year he was the leading scorer for the Badgers. He had 19 points on seven-of-eight shooting, including a five-of-six mark from three-point range.

8. As is customary, Davison drew a charge as well in his second career start for the Badgers. He did also pick up two fouls trying to draw a second one. This statement can probably be copied and pasted into many of the last shots during the remainder of Davison’s career.

9. After how Davison has performed since being moved into the starting lineup over the past two games, it would be surprising to move him out of it in the near future, as long as this keeps up. He’s started in place of Brevin Pritzl. Pritzl might be better suited to come off the bench as a player that can bring instant shooting to the floor. He had 12 points against UW-Milwaukee in 28 minutes.

10. Freshman guard Kobe King also had a couple of bright spots for Wisconsin. He hit two three-pointers and finished with eight points. His first three-pointer came near the end of the shot clock where he found the ball in his hands and didn’t have much of a choice other than to hoist from deep.

11. That shot was spot on, and potentially could be a small moment in a relatively uneventful game that can be seen as a turning point in his game. There are times on the court he looks a little overwhelmed and inexperienced. There’s no shame in that, as most freshman go through that phase in their game. A moment like that for a young player can be something that can help him to relax and just play his game. That’s something that the team should hope this does for King.

12. Ethan Happ had 14 points and eight rebounds in a team high 31 minutes against the Panthers. He’s been the most consistent player for Wisconsin this season by far, and that’s not something that should be expected to change anytime soon.

13. Happ did attempt another three-pointer, seeing it touch nearly every part of the rim inside the cylinder before it hopped out. He’s still searching for that first three-point make. He’s come up empty in four attempts so far. As a team, Wisconsin went 10-of-19 from behind the arc.

14. The Badgers are back in action on Monday when they travel to Virginia to take on the Cavaliers. Tip-off is set for 8PM.

