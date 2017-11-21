Milwaukee Bucks fall to Wizards 99-88

Milwaukee — The Milwaukee Bucks lost their second consecutive game to the Washington Wizards 99-88 on Monday night in Milwaukee.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bucks in scoring, but the Bucks struggled to get production off the bench with only 16 total points. Forward Khris Middleton had 15 points on the night and guard Eric Bledsoe had 14 for Milwaukee.

Advertisement

Guard Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 23 points and five assists. He was one of six Wizards to reach double-figures in scoring. Kelly Oubre Jr. was the high scorer off the bench with 18 points.

The loss drops Milwaukee to 8-8 on the season. They head west for a four game west coast trip starting off with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The head through Utah, Sacramento, and Portland before returning to Milwaukee on December 2 against the Kings.

Related

Comments

comments