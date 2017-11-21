College Football Playoff rankings: Week 4

The Wisconsin Badgers experienced no movement in the College Football Playoff top 25 this week. They remained No. 5 after defeating Michigan 24-10 Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall.
The Badgers had moved up at least one spot in each of the previous two polls from their initial ranking of No. 9 when the first set of rankings were released. There was very little movement in the top 10 this week, in part due to Wisconsin’s matchup with Michigan being the only matchup with a top 10 team taking on another team anywhere in the top 25. The lone move was Miami moving up to No. 2 and Clemson slipping to No. 3.
Here is the rest of the College Football Playoff top 25 for this week:
1. Alabama
2. Miami
3. Clemson
4. Oklahoma
5. Wisconsin
6. Auburn
7. Georgia
8. Notre Dame
9. Ohio State
10. Penn State
11. USC
12. TCU
13. Washington State
14. Mississippi State
15. Central Florida
16. Michigan State
17. Washington
18. Louisiana State
19. Oklahoma State
20. Memphis
21. Stanford
22. Northwestern
23. Boise State
24. South Carolina
25. Virginia Tech