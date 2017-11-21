College Football Playoff rankings: Week 4

The Wisconsin Badgers experienced no movement in the College Football Playoff top 25 this week. They remained No. 5 after defeating Michigan 24-10 Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall.

The Badgers had moved up at least one spot in each of the previous two polls from their initial ranking of No. 9 when the first set of rankings were released. There was very little movement in the top 10 this week, in part due to Wisconsin’s matchup with Michigan being the only matchup with a top 10 team taking on another team anywhere in the top 25. The lone move was Miami moving up to No. 2 and Clemson slipping to No. 3.

Here is the rest of the College Football Playoff top 25 for this week:

1. Alabama

2. Miami

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

5. Wisconsin

6. Auburn

7. Georgia

8. Notre Dame

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. USC

12. TCU

13. Washington State

14. Mississippi State

15. Central Florida

16. Michigan State

17. Washington

18. Louisiana State

19. Oklahoma State

20. Memphis

21. Stanford

22. Northwestern

23. Boise State

24. South Carolina

25. Virginia Tech

