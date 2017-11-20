Zone Power Rankings: Week 12

MADISON – The college football regular season comes to a close this weekend with the exception of the Army-Navy game on December 9. Things are starting to sort themselves out as far as the playoff race goes.

The College Football Playoff Committee will release a new ranking this week and next before the selection on December 3.

Here are the power rankings following week 12 as voted on by myself, Ebo Thoreson, and Zach Heilprin.

1. Alabama (30 points) – The Crimson Tide have all but clinched their spot in the semi-finals as they can mathematically have no more than one loss entering bowl season. They’ve been impressive as they have fought through injuries as of the past couple of weeks. Alabama squares off with Auburn in the Iron Bowl this weekend in what will certainly be the toughest test to date for both teams.

2. Miami (27 points) – Miami had a predictably slow start against Virginia this past weekend at home. They trailed early on in their first non-primetime game in two weeks. The ‘Canes were able to turn it on late, scoring the final 30 points of the game to win 44-28. They close out the regular season on the road against Pitt before taking on Clemson in the ACC Championship game on December 2.

3. Oklahoma (22 points, TIE) – The Sooners had a blowout win Kansas this weekend in what was their easiest game of the season. The Jayhawks are one of the worst Power-5 programs in the country at the moment and this was an expected result. The news out of this game was that star quarterback Baker Mayfield will be benched for Oklahoma’s regular season finale against West Virginia due to his controversial conduct on the sidelines during the 41-3 win over Kansas. After taking on West Virginia they’ll play in the first Big 12’s first championship game since the 2010 season, likely against TCU.

3. Clemson (22 points, TIE) – The Tigers loss against Syracuse is still one of the worst among teams still alive for the playoffs. Despite that, their body of work has the chance to be one of the best in the country. Depending on how things shake out this weekend, they could have wins over six eight-win programs heading into bowl season. They close out the regular season with South Carolina before taking on Miami for the ACC Championship.

5. Wisconsin (19 points) – The Badgers continue doing the only thing they can to impress the committee. They’ve now won all 11 games they’ve played this season after beating Michigan at home 24-10 on Saturday. The formula for Wisconsin has been to feel a team out in the first half and then impose their will in the second half. It’s worked to date, and likely will against Minnesota this weekend. They’ll take on Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game in two weeks, and a slow start against the Buckeyes would likely be very costly.

6. Auburn (15 points) – The Tigers have a golden opportunity to become the first two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff. Winning out would almost certainly place them in the semi-finals. The kicker? They need to beat Alabama and Georgia, again, in successive weeks in order to do so.

7. Georgia (12 points) – The Bulldogs losing to Auburn obviously ruined their perfect season, but it didn’t eliminate them. They close the regular season with Georgia Tech before heading to Atlanta to take on the winner of the Alabama-Auburn game. If they can defeat either of those teams in the SEC Championship, they’ll head to the semi-finals as long as they don’t slip up against Georgia Tech.

8. Notre Dame (eight points) – Notre Dame beat Navy this past weekend in a relatively boring game. Watching triple-option attacks are typically boring in today’s day and age. The Midshipmen led Notre Dame to only three possessions in the second half. They scored on four of their six possessions in the game and that’s all it took. They close out their regular season on the road against Stanford. While a win there likely isn’t enough to put them back into playoff contention, it would cap off a very nice season for an Irish team that finished 4-8 a year ago.

9. Ohio State (seven points) – The Buckeyes destroyed lowly Illinois this past weekend in the final home game for quarterback J.T. Barrett and the rest of that senior class. Ohio State takes on Michigan this weekend in The Game and is locked into the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin in two weeks. They’re still alive for the playoffs, but their 31-point loss at Iowa is probably the worst loss by any contender this season.

10. Penn State (two points) – The Nittany Lions took care of business against Nebraska this weekend by dropping 56 points on the Cornhuskers. The downside is that they allowed 44 to the Nebraska offense. Running back Saquon Barkley broke out of his slump, finishing with well over 200 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Penn State is effectively out of the playoff race and will close out the regular season against Maryland this weekend.

Others receiving votes: TCU

