Wisconsin’s Nick Nelson wins Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

MADISON – The University of Wisconsin defensive back Nick Nelson was honored by the Big Ten as the conference’s Special Teams player of the Week for week 12.

The Badgers defeated Michigan 24-10 on Saturday, thanks in part to Nelson’s 50-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter. This was the first time Wisconsin returned a punt for a touchdown since Kenzel Doe returned one 82 yards against Utah State on September 15, 2012. His touchdown made him the 18th player for Wisconsin to reach the end zone this season. It was the first special teams touchdown scored by the Badgers this season.

Nelson also had an 18-yard punt return later in the game that helped set up Wisconsin’s final score, a 30-yard field goal by kicker Rafael Gaglianone with 2:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

He also had two tackles and two pass break-ups on the day.

This is the first time a Wisconsin player has won Special Teams Player of the Week since the 2016 season when Gaglianone won the award in week one.

