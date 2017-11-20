Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor honored again

MADISON – The University of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week for his performance against Michigan in week 12, the conference announced.

Taylor crossed the 100-yard mark for the eighth time on the season against the Wolverines, amassing 132 yards on 19 carries. He now sits at 1,657 rushing yards on the season, good enough for third most in the FBS behind Bryce Love of Stanford and Rashaad Penny of San Diego State. Of his eight games with over 100 yards, Taylor has crossed the 200-yard mark in three of them, and the 150-yard mark in two others.

This week’s honor places Taylor in elite company, as he has now tied Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett for the most Freshman of the Week honors in Big Ten history with seven. He has the opportunity to become the sole record holder this weekend when the Badgers take on Minnesota in the regular season finale.

His 1,657 yards on the ground this season pushes him past Herschel Walker (Georgia) for eighth place all-time on the FBS freshman rushing list.

Wisconsin moved to 11-0 for the first time in program history with their 24-10 win over Michigan. They close out the regular season at Minnesota in week 13.

Taylor split the award with Indiana running back Morgan Ellison. He had 149 yards and two touchdowns in Indiana’s win over Rutgers Saturday.

