QB Alex Hornibrook rebounds — again — to help Wisconsin move to 11-0

MADISON — The messages in the group text started flying soon after Wisconsin and Michigan took to the field at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. As has been the case so often this season — a season, mind you, that included 10 wins and zero losses for the fifth-ranked Badgers entering the day — many of them were negative and directed toward sophomore quarterback Alex Hornibrook. Things hit a crescendo midway through the third quarter when Hornibrook tossed his 12th interception in the last eight games, this one turning into a field goal that allowed Michigan to take a 10-7 lead.

“What is he doing throwing that,” the message read. “HORRIBLE.”

“He should be (done),” wrote another.

“Yeah, can’t hurt to try (someone else),” the first responded.

Coach Paul Chryst didn’t try someone else. Instead, as he has done all season, he trusted that Hornibrook would bounce back and find a way, which is exactly what he did.

On the ensuing drive, Hornibrook dropped a deep ball right on the money to wide receiver A.J. Taylor for a 51-yard gain on third-and-13. Three plays later, he hit Taylor again, this one a precision strike for a 24-yard touchdown on third-and-16 to give Wisconsin the lead — one it would not relinquish in a 24-10 victory to move to 11-0 on the year.

Thirteen minutes in real time after calling for Hornibrook to be replaced came this message in the group chat:

“Leave him in.”

This is what Hornibrook does to fans, who at times want to rip their hair out and at other times are left with their mouth agape following a surgical strike from the lefty. It just doesn’t make sense.

Nor does his ability to shrug off the mistakes that rile those people up. You could see the interception he threw Saturday coming from a mile away. It is, to be fair, what he’s done consistently this season. But while people in their seats at the stadium, on their couches at home and on their bar stools around the country were freaking out, Hornibrook, like he always does, calmly jogged to the sideline as if nothing had happened.

“I think you guys (media and fans) get more stressed out about them than I do,” said Hornibrook, who is now 18-2 as a starter and avenged one of those losses with Saturday’s victory. “Just figure out what went wrong, figure out how to fix it and not even think about it anymore.”

Last year, when asked what he liked so much about Hornibrook to have him replace Bart Houston in the starting lineup three games into the season, coach Paul Chryst mentioned the fact that he knew what he was going to get out of him all the time. That who he was in practice was the same guy he was going to get on the field. That’s proven to hold true this year when adversity has hit. And it’s not just Chryst that recognizes it.

“I don’t see a difference,” said Taylor, who has caught four of Hornibrook’s 18 touchdowns this year. “He’s the same guy.”

Your teammates having confidence in you is great. Having confidence in yourself is even better. Any quarterback worth his salt is brimming with it, and you can count Hornibrook among them. It’s unwavering even with the insults thrown at him on social media and the slightly veiled ones said in his direction by various media members. It’s why, with Wisconsin’s playoff hopes on the line, he was able to somehow flip a switch and jump-start an offense that had been lifeless for 40 minutes.

“I guess it’s a pretty big deal,” Hornibrook later said of the interceptions. “But we kind of fight back through it. Sometimes adversity helps us play even harder and better. We were able to do that today.”

The two passes he completed on the drive to take the lead are, right now, the two most important in the season. Heck, they may be the two most important in recent Wisconsin history depending on how this year plays out. That they came immediately after what seemed like a back-breaking mistake that potentially could have cost Wisconsin what feels like a once in a generation opportunity to compete for a national title can not be lost or forgotten.

“He threw an interception, so what? He forgot about it, came back and made those big time passes down the field,” wide receiver Kendric Pryor said. “It’s great knowing your quarterback can do that. We all trust him.”

That trust may never extend to all Wisconsin fans and it really doesn’t matter. All the griping in group texts, on Twitter and anywhere else people gather to complain is irrelevant to those involved.

“He’s a resilient kid,” left tackle Michael Deiter said of Hornibrook. “He’s done that before and he’s always bounced back and made big plays. And he did. He answered huge.”

