Packers to be without top running backs vs Baltimore

The Green Bay Packers will almost surely be without both of their top running backs on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rookie Aaron Jones is expected to miss 3 to 6 weeks with a knee injury, and on Friday, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that he thought Ty Montgomery would miss the game with a rib injury.

“I think Ty will be out this week,” McCarthy said before adding he doesn’t believe it’ll keep the running back out long-term.

Montgomery first injured his ribs against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 28, but after missing one game, returned and played in the last four games before re-injuring himself last week.

With Jones and Montgomery sidelined, it will mean more work for rookie Jamaal Williams. He came on in relief last week against the Bears, carrying the ball 20 times for 67 yards. It could also lead to the debut of Devante Mays, a rookie seventh-round pick from Utah State this past April. He has yet to carry the ball in his short career.

A full injury report will be released Friday afternoon.

