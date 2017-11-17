No. 5 Wisconsin vs No. 24 Michigan preview

MADISON — Every week for Wisconsin the games begin getting bigger. Last week, they faced a ranked team for the first time all season. The result was a 38-14 throttling of the visiting No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes.

That win vaulted the Badgers up three spots to No. 5 in the most recent College Football Playoff Rankings. Iowa was knocked out of the rankings after their loss, but that opened up the door for this week’s opponent, Michigan, to come in at No. 24.

Wisconsin enters the matchup with a 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten) record, their best start to a season in program history. Michigan comes in at 8-2 (5-2) with losses to Michigan State and Penn State this season.

Battle of strengths:

Both of these teams do the same things well. Wisconsin and Michigan follow the same winning formula. Play outstanding defense and run the ball effectively.

The Badgers and Wolverines both are in the top four in fewest yards allowed per play in the country. Wisconsin is second at 4.1 yards per play, and Michigan is fourth at 4.3 yards per play. Both teams also follow the old-school Big Ten saying of ‘three yards and a cloud of dust’ when it comes to the opponents rushing attack. Wisconsin allows 2.8 yards per carry, good enough for fourth in the country. Michigan is 14th in that category, allowing 3.3 yards per carry.

On the opposite side of the ball, both squads average over 200 yards per game on the ground. Wisconsin is led by freshman running back Jonathan Taylor who has had five games of over 150 yards this season.

Michigan has employed a couple of different running backs at times this season. Karan Higdon, Chris Evans, and Ty Isaac are all over the 500-yard mark for the year. Isaac has missed the past two games for Michigan and is listed as questionable for the matchup with the Badgers. That trio all averages 5.5 yards per carry or better. Higdon has been the most productive of the three, with 854 yards and 10 touchdowns on 129 carries. Higdon and Evans recently were named Big Ten Co-Offensive Players of the Week for the team’s week 10 win over Minnesota where the two combined for 391 rushing yards and four scores on 29 carries.

For Wisconsin, they’ve leaned on Taylor’s production all season long. He currently leads the Big Ten in rushing with 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns.

How the game will be won:

While the teams have very similar formulas, each has done something better than the other. As of late the biggest difference has been that Michigan has taken care of the ball better than the Badgers have. Sophomore quarterback Brandon Peters has started each of the last three games for Michigan. He hasn’t been tasked with leading his team to victory through the air, but rather been asked to not make mistakes and complete play action passes when called upon. He has thrown for only 325 yards in his three starts on 27-of-45 passing, but he’s yet to throw an interception while tossing five touchdowns.

Wisconsin’s biggest issue as a team has been taking care of the football. Last week against Iowa they were able to overcome four turnovers thanks to an excellent defensive performance. Teams cannot consistently hand over the football and expect to win the way Wisconsin did last week. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook has thrown at least one interception in each of Wisconsin’s seven Big Ten games this season. If there was ever a week where the Badgers would like him to be better about taking care of the ball, it’s this one.

Weather:

Kickoff at Camp Randall is predicted to be 38 degrees with a 45% chance of precipitation. The temperature is supposed to remain the same all afternoon long, however the chance of precipitation decreases as the day goes on.

How to watch:

The game will be televised nationally on FS1. Kickoff is at 11am and coverage begins at 10:30am. Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), and Jenny Taft (sideline) are on the call.

Prediction:

This game looks like an old-fashioned Big Ten football game that warms the hearts of the old-school fan. Strong defense and running game keeps the game under four hours and Wisconsin continues their perfect season with a 17-14 win after trailing in the fourth quarter for the first time this season.

